National Eating Disorder Awareness Week: sharing resources for those who need help

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates across all psychiatric health concerns.

They can affect people of all genders, races, religions, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and body shape.

”When 75% of our American woman population has disordered eating, it is significant to be able to talk about it because so many of the behaviors are normalized within our society as just simple wellness or dieting,” explained Erin Gonzalez, a nutrition education physician at the Mankato Clinic.

The National Eating Disorders Awareness Helpline has seen a 107% increase in contacts since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

”Often time, not eating or eating more or purging. Those are all ways we are communicating that there is something bigger,” Gonzalez added. “Eating disorders themselves are generally not the problem, they are typically the symptom or the way our body is communicating a greater need.”

Eating disorders are treatable.

The first thing professionals recommend is to listen to your body and to have open conversations with your health care providers.

”Eating disorders thrive in isolation, so a big reason they don’t get diagnosed is because they are not being talked about and people feel shame around having one,” Gonzalez continued.

You can be part of the National Eating Disorders Awareness Week by sharing resources, doing research, and working to remove the stigma associated with eating disorders.

By way of resources, there are many free options available and are as follows:

