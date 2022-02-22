Your Photos
Nicollet County satellite office to temporarily close

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is set to temporarily close its satellite office in North Mankato for facility upgrades.

The county says beginning March 1, the building which houses Health and Human Services and Community Corrections services will be closed to the public.

Residents will still be able to contact staff at their regular phone numbers.

Construction is expected to last about three months.

According to Nicollet County, updates to the building will address safety, accessibility and service provision.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

