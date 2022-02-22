PRESIDENTS’ DAY: A look at who’s come to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many refer to Presidents’ Day as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday. It’s a day that schools are closed, and USPS doesn’t deliver, calling for a three-day weekend for some professions.

According to the History Center of Olmsted County at least 12 presidents have come to Rochester.

“Mayo is obviously the biggest reason they’ve come,” said Kevin Whaley, History Center of Olmsted County Collections Manager. “Reagon came here for a brain illness.”

John F. Kennedy went to Mayo Clinic when he was 17 years old, for stomach issues.

As well as, Lyndon B. Johnson. Whaley read a newspaper article from Johnson’s visit:

“‘That’s one of Mr. Johnson’s first remembrance of Rochester, said Dr. Kane, a consultant of medicine at the clinic.’ He’s actually talking about ice cream, fried chicken, and typical texas fair. That they served him here while he was president,” Whaley said.

Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry S. Truman, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush also visited the city.

The history center even has a wooden chair preserved that Franklin D. Roosevelt sat on in 1934.

The most recent former president to make an appearance was Donald Trump in 2020.

Marthamae Kottschade met Trump when he came in 2018.

“I had the opportunity to meet him backstage. It was a picture opportunity, and the opportunity to meet him. A very gracious man. I was surprised, he was much taller than I am,” she said. “I’m naturally a hugger so I went to give him a hug and right away secret service was like, ‘no, no, no, you can’t do that.’”

Years prior, Barack Obama came to Rochester and Cannon Falls. A Red Wing man who was 14 at the time met Obama at a Cannon Falls diner.

“I was wearing a soccer jersey and he asked me about soccer,” said Brian Barlow. “I remember him being a nice guy. I don’t think I was old enough to really understand that like this is the President of the United States. Later reflecting back it’s like, ‘wow!’”

For some, no matter the political affiliation, it’s a prominent day when a president comes to town.

“It really began as Washington’s birthday and then in 1971, it was moved to third Monday of February. And that was the time period where, I guess they thought, ‘hey, three day weekends,’” said Chad Israelson, KTTC Political analyst.

