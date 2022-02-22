Prosecutors, Ravnsborg’s chief of staff to testify at impeachment hearing

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office and the attorneys who prosecuted his case are next in line to testify at his impeachment hearing.

The House Select Committee on Investigation will hold its seventh meeting at the Capitol on Thursday. On Tuesday, Dakota News Now obtained a list of individuals set to give testimony at that hearing.

The list includes Tim Bormann, who serves as Ravnsborg’s chief of staff. He has issued many statements on Ravnsborg’s behalf during the course of the investigation into Ravnsborg’s fatal 2020 crash.

The list also includes Sully County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell and Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore. Sovell led the prosecution’s case against Ravnsborg, and Moore assisted. Last February, the pair held a press conference announcing misdemeanor charges against Ravnsborg. They said the state could not bring more serious manslaughter charges because South Dakota does not have a negligent homicide law.

South Dakota DCI Director David Natvig will also testify Thursday.

Ravnsborg is facing an impeachment probe for his role in a crash where he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever with his car. Ravnsborg ultimately pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges, though those charged did not find him criminally at fault for the crash.

Several officials, including Gov. Kristi Noem, have called for Ravnsborg to resign following the crash. Lawmakers initiated impeachment proceedings after he refused to step down. It is up to the House Select Committee to decide whether a vote to remove Ravnborg from office will be put to the full House.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.