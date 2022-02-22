Your Photos
Senate Republicans introduce Long-Term Care Rescue Package

Long-Term Care Rescue Package is aimed at addressing staff shortages in long term care centers, group homes, and home and direct care providers.
By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Staffing shortages impacted several areas of the economy since the beginning of the pandemic, senior care was no exception.

Senate republicans have introduced a $322 million rescue package aimed at addressing staffing shortages in long term care centers, group homes and more and direct care providers.

Thousands of shortages in Minnesota’s long-term care industry have led to the introduction of this package. Thousands of jobs remain open and senate republicans say that while the problem existed before COVID, it has increased since the pandemic.

“Long term care is probably going to be the number one issue moving forward in the next four years, we need to step up as a state and local communities need to step up to make sure they have enough senior housing and resources available to take care of our loved ones,” Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake).

Some components of the plan would include hiring bonuses, retention bonuses and training funds. The plan is expected to be brought to the floor this week.

