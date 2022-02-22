Siouxland basketball teams moving on in Regional Tournament
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Here and some high school playoff basketball scores and highlights from around Siouxland!
BBB
Ponca 51 Crofton 37 F
Sioux Center 67 - Humboldt 81 F
Algona 45 - Spencer 78 F
N/V 63 - CWC 50 F
Atlantic 45 - Bishop Heelan 72 F
Lewis Central 36 - Denison-Schleswig 48 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 47 - Le Mars 54 F
Storm Lake 64 - MOC-FV 63 F
S.C. North 53 - S.C. West 64 F
Flandreau Indian 28 - Vermillion 98 F
GBB
Schuyler 12 - South Sioux City 49 F
CMBB
Indiana State 58 - Drake 74 F
CWBB
Indiana 82 - Iowa 88 F
NHL
Colorado 1 - Boston 5 F
Winnipeg 1 - Calgary 3 F
Toronto 2 - Montreal 5 F
Carolina 4 - Philadelphia 3 F/OT
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.