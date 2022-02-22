Your Photos
Siouxland basketball teams moving on in Regional Tournament

By Austin Tanner
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Here and some high school playoff basketball scores and highlights from around Siouxland!

BBB

Ponca 51 Crofton 37 F

Sioux Center 67 - Humboldt 81 F

Algona 45 - Spencer 78 F

N/V 63 - CWC 50 F

Atlantic 45 - Bishop Heelan 72 F

Lewis Central 36 - Denison-Schleswig 48 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 47 - Le Mars 54 F

Storm Lake 64 - MOC-FV 63 F

S.C. North 53 - S.C. West 64 F

Flandreau Indian 28 - Vermillion 98 F

GBB

Schuyler 12 - South Sioux City 49 F

CMBB

Indiana State 58 - Drake 74 F

CWBB

Indiana 82 - Iowa 88 F

NHL

Colorado 1 - Boston 5 F

Winnipeg 1 - Calgary 3 F

Toronto 2 - Montreal 5 F

Carolina 4 - Philadelphia 3 F/OT

