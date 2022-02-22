Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Stillwater prison on lockdown after attack on two officers

FILE - Minnesota Department of Corrections officials say the attack happened at the prison in...
FILE - Minnesota Department of Corrections officials say the attack happened at the prison in Stillwater about 4:40 p.m. Saturday during a routine search of an inmate’s cell. Both of the officers were treated at area hospitals and released.(Stillwater State Prison)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Minn. (KEYC) - A state prison remained on lockdown after an inmate injured two correctional officers over the weekend.

Minnesota Department of Corrections officials say the attack happened at the prison in Stillwater about 4:40 p.m. Saturday during a routine search of an inmate’s cell.

Both of the officers were treated at area hospitals and released.

The inmate has been transferred to a maximum security facility.

Corrections officials say they are trying to determine how the incident connects with another assault in late January that left two officers injured, as well as other unspecified issues at the facility.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting room for Mankato Area Public Schools (FILE)
Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar
City of Mankato preparing for icy roads
City of Mankato preparing for heavy snowfall, icy roads
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
St. Paul police discovered four stolen motorcycles, a stolen snowmobile, a stolen truck, two...
Police hunt for man after discovering cache of stolen goods
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE - Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott has announced his bid for reelection.
Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott announces bid for reelection.
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new...
Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato announces hospital expansion
A frequent visitor of New Ulm Middle School has made quite the name for herself. She’s become...
New Ulm therapy dog Bella offers comfort in the classroom