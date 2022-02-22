Team Shuster receives warm welcome back from Beijing on home roots

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The curtain has closed on the Olympics so that means athletes are returning home and reuniting with their loved ones and biggest fans. Despite the blizzard conditions, Team Shuster found their way back to Duluth Monday afternoon.

The Northland’s curling stars were welcomed by their friends and family at the Duluth airport after being away from them for a month following their impressive performance at the 2022 winter games. Team USA came in 4th, coming up just shy of making the podium.

The team of John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner may not have repeated as gold medal champs, but their experience in Beijing will still go down in the record books as one to remember and one that Team Shuster is proud of.

Shuster said, “It’s going to feel good to get home and hug my kids it was a long time but obviously it was a good trip ya know didn’t finish off on the podium but I was super proud of everything our team did and we went out there to play well and play hard represent ourselves and our country well and I think we accomplished that.”

Shuster says this years results will fuel them for the next Winter Olympics as he believes they have it in them to compete in one final run.

