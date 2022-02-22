Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Team Shuster receives warm welcome back from Beijing on home roots

KBJR 6 News at 10pm
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The curtain has closed on the Olympics so that means athletes are returning home and reuniting with their loved ones and biggest fans. Despite the blizzard conditions, Team Shuster found their way back to Duluth Monday afternoon.

The Northland’s curling stars were welcomed by their friends and family at the Duluth airport after being away from them for a month following their impressive performance at the 2022 winter games. Team USA came in 4th, coming up just shy of making the podium.

The team of John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner may not have repeated as gold medal champs, but their experience in Beijing will still go down in the record books as one to remember and one that Team Shuster is proud of.

Shuster said, “It’s going to feel good to get home and hug my kids it was a long time but obviously it was a good trip ya know didn’t finish off on the podium but I was super proud of everything our team did and we went out there to play well and play hard represent ourselves and our country well and I think we accomplished that.”

Shuster says this years results will fuel them for the next Winter Olympics as he believes they have it in them to compete in one final run.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting room for Mankato Area Public Schools (FILE)
Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar
City of Mankato preparing for icy roads
City of Mankato preparing for heavy snowfall, icy roads
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new...
Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato announces hospital expansion
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

TEAM SHUSTER WELCOMED HOME
TEAM SHUSTER WELCOMED HOME
team shuster part 2
team shuster part 2
SHUSTER WELCOMED HOME
SHUSTER WELCOMED HOME
Rochester Kodiaks wrap up first season in MN Special Hockey League
Rochester Kodiaks wrap up first season in MN Special Hockey League
U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing...
American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24 million