10-year-old sells bath bombs to raise awareness about Down syndrome

10-year-old Brody Krein and mother Jen Klein, creating bath bombs to spread awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.
By Jody Kerzman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D (KFYR/Gray News) -- March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.

Every year, one North Dakota family finds a new way to celebrate. Their goal is to raise awareness and make a little money for Designer Genes, a group that provides support for families and people with Down syndrome, according to KFYR.

This year, they’re using bath bombs to help spread their message.

Brody Krein has been hard at work, getting those bath bombs packaged up and ready to sell. The 10-year-old made them with his mom, Jen Klein.

Now they’re hoping these bath bombs will help raise money for Designer Genes, a local group that provides support for families and people with Down syndrome. They’re also hoping their bath bombs might help raise awareness about Down syndrome, something Klein knew nothing about when Brody was born 10 years ago.

“Back when Brody was born, I was naive. I knew nothing about Down syndrome,” admitted Klein.

She quickly learned about the challenges and the rewards that come with raising a child with an extra chromosome.

“Every day he makes me smile,” said Klein. “Brody has taught me so much, how to be a better mom, how to be a better parent. I think he has brought awareness to our whole family. Everybody looks at people with disabilities different now because of Brody. And I mean, he just teaches us so much more every day we learn from him.”

Lessons she hopes her son will continue teaching others.

“On the outside, he may look different but inside he can do anything that he sets his mind to when he wants to,” she said.

Right now, his mind is set on getting these bath bombs ready to sell and he’s ready to show the world what he’s capable of, one bath bomb at a time.

Brody’s Bath Bombs are available in several scents and sizes; they range in price from $1 to $2. You can learn more about Brody’s Bath Bombs and place an order on his Facebook page, Brody’s Buddies Bath Bombs.

