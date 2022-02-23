Your Photos
2nd teen charged in probe that led to Amir Locke’s death

FILE - A second teen has been arrested in the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Amir Locke, a Black 22-year-old man, while executing a search warrant.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A second teen has been arrested in the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Amir Locke, a Black 22-year-old man, while executing a search warrant.

A 16-year-old boy is charged in Ramsey County juvenile court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Locke’s 17-year-old cousin has also been charged in the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder in St. Paul.

Police searching for suspects in Elder’s death entered the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was staying without knocking on Feb. 2.

Body camera video shows an officer kick a sofa, and Locke is seen wrapped in a blanket holding a pistol.

Three shots are heard, and the video ends.

