3 years later: Unsolved case of Evelyn Adams

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three years ago, during a snowstorm, 76-year-old Adams was home alone when an intruder came into her home.

Law enforcement took longer to arrive after her 911 call due to the weather conditions.

Adams was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but her condition worsened and she passed away a few days later from those injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide and is still under investigation to this day.

“It is something that you do not go a day without thinking about,” Blue Earth County Sheriff Captain Paul Barta said. “I think about Evelyn every day literally I maintain routine contact with Evelyn’s family. Certainly, they’re wanting closure or answers to what happened.”

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible. Information can go to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office (507) 304-4863 or MN Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.