Nearly 170g of fentanyl seized during DWI stop in Owatonna

A Minneapolis man, Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, was charged after authorities found nearly...
A Minneapolis man, Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, was charged after authorities found nearly 170 grams of fentanyl during a DWI stop in Owatonna Sunday.(Steele County Detention Center)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minneapolis man was charged after authorities found nearly 170 grams of fentanyl during a DWI stop in Owatonna Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint, Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, approached an Owatonna police officer while stopped at the intersection of Oak Avenue and Bridge Street.

The officer believed Combs was intoxicated and placed him under arrest after he failed field sobriety tests.

The complaint says authorities found a baggie of 170 grams of presumptive fentanyl.

Combs faces a 2nd degree felony possession of narcotics charge.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 22.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

