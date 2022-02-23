Cougars fueled by depth, defense entering state hockey tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Girls’ Hockey State Tournament gets underway Wednesday, and the Mankato East Cougars will return to the scene for the first time since 2019, this time bringing a young roster powered by its defense.

“It’s hard to be that team with the target and the number one spot, but they proved that they deserved it,” head coach Amber Prange said.

The Cougars bring a tough, disciplined defense to the state tournament that has been limiting teams to just 1.85 goals per game this season.

The young team, guided by seven juniors, features three lines capable of building a lead on any given night. A fan favorite is the McKenzie Keller-Jess Eykyn connection.

“They can drive to the outside with their speed and play the puck back into the middle for different chances and then whenever there’s anything out front, they’re going hard to the net until they hear the whistle,” Prange explained. “So they get a lot of their goals that way.”

The lethal duo combined for 111 points in 26 games this year, which is a testament to all the work done in the offseason.

“We started in the summer, me and Kenzie, playing together 4-on-4 leagues, and what not, and then we knew as the season came around we’d be together on a line and playing with Kailey Newton or Ava Tibodeau, they both worked out great and we’re so excited to show State what we’ve got,” sophomore forward Jessica Eykyn stated.

This isn’t Keller’s first trip to the State Tournament, as the forward helped Mankato East get to the Xcel Energy Center two years ago and is one of the fastest skaters on the ice at all times.

“I think I’ve always worked on speed,” junior forward McKenzie Keller added. “I love skating. I love the idea of being fast and strong, so I think that always appeals to me – just to always be faster and you can always get better.”

The Cougars drew a tough match-up for the quarterfinals, with a 24-3 Orono team led by senior forward Iyla Ryskamp, who is one of the top players in the state. Ryskamp found the back of the net 42 times, to go along with 41 assists, which ranks fourth in Minnesota.

The Cougars will face Orono this Wednesday at 11:00 AM in the State Class A Quarterfinals!



#2 Orono vs Mankato East 11:00 AM

#3 Proctor/Hermantown vs Albert Lea 1:00 PM



#1 Warroad vs River Lakes 6:00 PM

#4 SSP vs #5 Luverne 8:00 PM https://t.co/Il8LRCJfMG — Mankato East Girls Hockey (@mehshockey) February 21, 2022

Mankato East will turn to its defense to slow down Ryskamp and the talented Spartan offense, while also embracing the underdog role.

“We’re just going to be super pumped in the locker room, we’re honestly just going to go all out,” Keller said. “We don’t have anything to lose at the state tournament, so we’re just going to go bring all of our energy into the game.”

Orono isn’t the only team in this match-up with one of the top talents in Minnesota. Mankato East goaltender Anna Rader could be the team’s key to an upset in the opening round of the tournament. Rader picked up four shutouts this year, and her 21 wins are tied for third in the state.

Mankato East and Orono are scheduled to square off at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.