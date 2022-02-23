Your Photos
Defense in Floyd’s killing: Death was a tragedy, not a crime

FILE - Robert Paule, the Defense attorney at the federal trial of three Minneapolis police...
FILE - Robert Paule, the Defense attorney at the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights says Floyd’s death was a tragedy, but not a crime.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A defense attorney at the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights says Floyd’s death was a tragedy, but not a crime.

Robert Paule said Tuesday that Tou Thao thought officers at the scene were doing what was best for Floyd by holding him until paramedics arrived. And he says Thao did not willfully act “with a bad purpose.”

Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes in May 2020.

Lane held the 46-year-old Black man’s feet, Kueng knelt on his back and Thao held back bystanders.

Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

