Gov. Tim Walz issues writ of special election to replace Hagedorn

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz called for a special election Tuesday to fill the vacancy in Congressional District 1 following the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

The special election will be held on Aug. 9 and will involve voters in the current congressional district, not the new boundaries released earlier this month.

If necessary, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24.

Potential candidates must file with the Secretary of State between March 1 and 5 p.m. on March 15.

Aug. 9 is also the same day as the primary for the general election.

The Minnesota GOP said in a statement today that they will not hold a convention to endorse a candidate for the special election.

