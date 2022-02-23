Gov. Tim Walz issues writ of special election to replace Hagedorn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz called for a special election Tuesday to fill the vacancy in Congressional District 1 following the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
The special election will be held on Aug. 9 and will involve voters in the current congressional district, not the new boundaries released earlier this month.
If necessary, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24.
Potential candidates must file with the Secretary of State between March 1 and 5 p.m. on March 15.
Aug. 9 is also the same day as the primary for the general election.
The Minnesota GOP said in a statement today that they will not hold a convention to endorse a candidate for the special election.
