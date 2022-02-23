Gov. Tim Walz issues writ of special election to replace Hagedorn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz called for a special election Tuesday to fill the vacancy in Congressional District 1 following the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

The special election will be held on Aug. 9 and will involve voters in the current congressional district, not the new boundaries released earlier this month.

If necessary, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24.

Potential candidates must file with the Secretary of State between March 1 and 5 p.m. on March 15.

Aug. 9 is also the same day as the primary for the general election.

The Minnesota GOP said in a statement today that they will not hold a convention to endorse a candidate for the special election.

Minnesota’s First Congressional District Republicans will not be holding a special endorsing convention. As part of reorganizing our party units due to redistricting following the U.S. Census, last week I dissolved all of our legislative and congressional district party units to prepare for reapportionment. These party units currently have no authority to conduct business and will need to be reconstituted in order to do so. As part of the reapportionment process, First Congressional District Republicans will have a convention in April and will have the opportunity to endorse a candidate for Congress. We look forward to supporting the eventual Republican candidate for the First Congressional District, and will work hard to keep this seat in GOP hands to help fire Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in November.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.