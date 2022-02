JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys’ basketball team hosted Mankato Loyola in a non-conference match-up Tuesday night.

JWP wins by a final of 60-56. Bulldogs were led by Memphis James who finished with 26 points. Landon Dimler had 15 and Cole Schlueter finished with 12 points.

