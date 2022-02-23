Mayo Clinic Health System announces Mankato hospital expansion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System announced a hospital expansion project on Tuesday that will add more than 100 patient beds to the facility.

“We are very excited about this project for our patients, our staff, as well as the community. By expanding our capabilities in the space within our hospital means that we are going to be able to deliver even more high-quality care locally,” said Travis Paul, regional chair of administration for the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southwest Minnesota region.

The Mayo Clinic Health System announced the approval of a 121-bed hospital expansion project for its Mankato campus.

A rendering from the Mayo Clinic Health System details the addition to the Mankato health campus. The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn., announced a hospital expansion project on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, that will add more than 100 patient beds to the facility. (Mayo Clinic Health System)

“Now the hospital floors within the newly proposed Bed Tower will link up to the existing hospital structure and include a new and expanded Intensive Care Unit, as well as a Progressive Care Unit to care for our most critically ill patients,” explained Dr. James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president of the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southwest Minnesota region.

The bed tower will span over the current Emergency Room, Andreas Cancer Center and the Specialty Clinic.

“One hundred percent private patient rooms and nearly double the room size, updated bathrooms to meet ADA requirements to reduce fall risks,” stated Lisa McConnell, chief nursing officer of the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southwest Minnesota region.

Updated rooms aren’t the only state-of-the-art aspects of this project.

The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato announced a hospital expansion project on Tuesday that will add more than 100 patient beds to the facility.

“It will include a new medical-surgical unit, or general hospital ward, as well as a new family birth center, complete with triage rooms, labor and delivery room that will be outfitted with whirlpool tubs, postpartum rooms, a new surgical suite for cesarean deliveries, as well as a new state-of-the-art level two nursery,” Hebl described.

The total cost for the project is estimated at $353 million, which also includes the cost of constructing a new six-floor, 70-bed addition to the facility in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Mayo Clinic Health System officials are hopeful this will expand Mankato’s reputation for regional health care.

“As we continue to be able to expand what we offer here locally, the level of complexity we care for, the number of medical and surgical specialists we have on staff, we continue to evolve toward that true regional medical center for Mayo Clinic across southern, south-central and southwestern Minnesota,” Hebl continued.

Construction at both the Mankato and La Crosse, Wisc., campuses will start as early as March or April and is estimated to be completed in early 2024.

A rendering from the Mayo Clinic Health System details the addition to the Mankato health campus. The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn., announced a hospital expansion project on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, that will add more than 100 patient beds to the facility. (Mayo Clinic Health System)

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.