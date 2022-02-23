(AP) — The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

1. Park Center 20-1

2. Shakopee 20-3

3. Wayzata 19-4

4. Eastview 18-4

5. East Ridge 17-5

6. Osseo 16-6

7. Minnetonka 16-6

8. Hopkins 14-8

9. Owatonna 18-2

10. Farmington 16-7

CLASS 3A

1. Columbia Heights 20-0

2. Totino-Grace 16-7

3. South St. Paul 22-0

4. DeLaSalle 16-7

5. Princeton 20-1

6. Orono 18-4

7. Alexandria 16-4

8. Mankato West 16-6

9. Mankato East 15-7

10. Austin 12-10

CLASS 2A

1. Caledonia 23-1

2. Minneapolis North 16-5

3. Minnehaha Academy 12-8

4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 23-1

5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 20-2

6. Lake City 18-4

7. Maple River 21-4

8. Rockford 20-3

9. Annandale 19-2

10. Osakis 18-3

CLASS 1A

1. Hayfield 23-1

2. New York Mills 21-1

3. Martin County West 21-4

4. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18-3

5. Nevis 21-2

6. Cass Lake Bena 20-2

7. Ashby 17-2

8. Rushford-Peterson 18-4

9. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 22-2

10. Spring Grove 22-3

