Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings

(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

  • 1. Park Center 20-1
  • 2. Shakopee 20-3
  • 3. Wayzata 19-4
  • 4. Eastview 18-4
  • 5. East Ridge 17-5
  • 6. Osseo 16-6
  • 7. Minnetonka 16-6
  • 8. Hopkins 14-8
  • 9. Owatonna 18-2
  • 10. Farmington 16-7

CLASS 3A

  • 1. Columbia Heights 20-0
  • 2. Totino-Grace 16-7
  • 3. South St. Paul 22-0
  • 4. DeLaSalle 16-7
  • 5. Princeton 20-1
  • 6. Orono 18-4
  • 7. Alexandria 16-4
  • 8. Mankato West 16-6
  • 9. Mankato East 15-7
  • 10. Austin 12-10

CLASS 2A

  • 1. Caledonia 23-1
  • 2. Minneapolis North 16-5
  • 3. Minnehaha Academy 12-8
  • 4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 23-1
  • 5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 20-2
  • 6. Lake City 18-4
  • 7. Maple River 21-4
  • 8. Rockford 20-3
  • 9. Annandale 19-2
  • 10. Osakis 18-3

CLASS 1A

  • 1. Hayfield 23-1
  • 2. New York Mills 21-1
  • 3. Martin County West 21-4
  • 4. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18-3
  • 5. Nevis 21-2
  • 6. Cass Lake Bena 20-2
  • 7. Ashby 17-2
  • 8. Rushford-Peterson 18-4
  • 9. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 22-2
  • 10. Spring Grove 22-3

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new...
Mayo Clinic Health System announces Mankato hospital expansion
School board meeting room for Mankato Area Public Schools (FILE)
Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
FILE - Minnesota Department of Corrections officials say the attack happened at the prison in...
Stillwater prison on lockdown after attack on two officers

Latest News

FILE — Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Madison Mathiowetz (3) dribbles the ball at in this undated...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings
Mankato East and Orono collide in the Class A quarterfinals for their first meeting since 2007.
Orono knocks out Mankato East in 7-1 rout
JWP wins by a final of 60-56.
JWP tops Mankato Loyola
HIGHLIGHTS: JWP vs. Mankato Loyola