Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) — The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
CLASS 4A
- 1. Park Center 20-1
- 2. Shakopee 20-3
- 3. Wayzata 19-4
- 4. Eastview 18-4
- 5. East Ridge 17-5
- 6. Osseo 16-6
- 7. Minnetonka 16-6
- 8. Hopkins 14-8
- 9. Owatonna 18-2
- 10. Farmington 16-7
CLASS 3A
- 1. Columbia Heights 20-0
- 2. Totino-Grace 16-7
- 3. South St. Paul 22-0
- 4. DeLaSalle 16-7
- 5. Princeton 20-1
- 6. Orono 18-4
- 7. Alexandria 16-4
- 8. Mankato West 16-6
- 9. Mankato East 15-7
- 10. Austin 12-10
CLASS 2A
- 1. Caledonia 23-1
- 2. Minneapolis North 16-5
- 3. Minnehaha Academy 12-8
- 4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 23-1
- 5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 20-2
- 6. Lake City 18-4
- 7. Maple River 21-4
- 8. Rockford 20-3
- 9. Annandale 19-2
- 10. Osakis 18-3
CLASS 1A
- 1. Hayfield 23-1
- 2. New York Mills 21-1
- 3. Martin County West 21-4
- 4. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18-3
- 5. Nevis 21-2
- 6. Cass Lake Bena 20-2
- 7. Ashby 17-2
- 8. Rushford-Peterson 18-4
- 9. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 22-2
- 10. Spring Grove 22-3
