Minnesota celebrates school bus drivers

By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Wed. Feb 23 as “School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.”

The day was first recognized in 2017. It was established to celebrate the bus drivers who safely transport children to and from school everyday.

In Minnesota, drivers transport more than 775,000 students to and from school each day throughout the state.

According to the proclamation, “Drivers remain dedicated to their crucial role of serving students and communities during another school year impacted by challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It also mentions how the industry has been dealing with ongoing staffing shortages.

The Rochester Public School District posted on its social media Wed. that throughout the district, there are 132 morning bus routes, 139 evening bus routes and 24 noon routes transporting 10,636 students everyday. The post also mentions that the district has 78 vans that transport 750 students between school each day. The district’s drivers also travel more than 1,000,000 miles per year.

