Minnesota State’s McKay named semifinalist for Richter Award

FILE — Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay looks to stop a Quinnipiac shot during the...
FILE — Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay looks to stop a Quinnipiac shot during the second period of an NCAA West Regional college hockey semifinal Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Loveland, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Rob Clark
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State’s star goaltender is a semifinalist for this year’s Richter Award, an honor given to the top netminder in College Hockey.

We’ll see if this is the year that Dryden McKay adds a Richter Award to the long list of achievements in his collegiate career.

McKay has had a stellar senior season in net for the No. 1 Mavericks this season, as the Downers Grove, Illinois, native continues to make history in a Mavericks uniform.

McKay leads the country in wins and currently has nine shutouts this season. He’s the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey career leader in shutouts and is a two-time All-American.

The three finalists for the Richter Award will be announced in March, with the winner being announced during the Frozen Four in April.

McKay and the Mavericks close out regular season play this weekend with a two-game series at Michigan Tech.

