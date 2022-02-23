Your Photos
MnDOT program exceeds original goal in 2021

FILE - A report from the Minnesota Department of Transportation On-the-Job Training program shows that the program placed more than 200 trainees in highway construction careers in 2021.(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A report from the Minnesota Department of Transportation On-the-Job Training program shows that the program placed more than 200 trainees in highway construction careers in 2021.

That exceeds its original goal of 130 trainees, the fourth year in a row that the program surpassed its trainee goal number.

Statistics show that Hispanics or Latinos made up 31% of new trainees, 23% were white and 19% African American.

Nearly 39% of the 2021 trainees were female.

Nineteen trainees reached journey-level status with the program this year, a status reached by 74 employees since 2018.

