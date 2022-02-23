Your Photos
Orono knocks out Mankato East in 7-1 rout

Mankato East and Orono collide in the Class A quarterfinals for their first meeting since 2007.
Mankato East and Orono collide in the Class A quarterfinals for their first meeting since 2007.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato East and second-seeded Orono dropped the puck inside Xcel Energy Center for the opening round of the Class A girls’ state hockey tournament, Wednesday morning.

The Spartans came out firing to take a 4-0 lead into the first intermission. In the second frame, sophomore forward Jess Eykyn put the Cougars on the board scoring five-hole after blocking a shot on the other end. Orono scored three more times, including a hat trick from senior forward Iyla Ryskamp, to claim the 7-1 victory and advance to the Class A semifinals.

Mankato East netminder Anna Rader made 36 saves from a season-high 43 shots faced.

