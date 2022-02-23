Your Photos
Southern Agriculture Center of Excellence appoints first full-time director

Megan Roberts will be the 2nd director since the center was recognized over a decade ago.
Brad Schloesser is the current director of Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence(KEYC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time, the Southern Agriculture Center of Excellence has a full time director.

Brad Schloesser previously served as the director and Dean of Agriculture For South Central College.

The center promotes agricultural education, while helping prepare students for the ag workforce.

South Central College is the center’s lead institution.

Next week, Megan Roberts will be the 2nd director since the center was recognized over a decade ago.

She previously served as an Educator in Agricultural Business at the University of Minnesota.

”Agriculture happens to be where South Central College has really maximized our efforts and had been consistent. We’ve had over fifty years of Agriculture education. Currently we have close to 600 students that are enrolled in Farm business Management education. We’ve 13 wonderful educators that work with farmers,” Brad Scholoesser explained.

The center was established in 2013; today they partner with seven colleges and universities, including Southwest Minnesota State and MSU.

