Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard

The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for a dozen different styles of wooden teethers due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the string that connects the beads on the teethers manufactured by Bebe au Lait can come untied, releasing the beads.

The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs. They are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of these date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021.

They’re sold at Target and various other stores nationwide, and online at Bebeaulait.com, Zulily.com and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15.

Anyone with the teethers should take them away from children and contact Bebe au Lait for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new...
Mayo Clinic Health System announces Mankato hospital expansion
School board meeting room for Mankato Area Public Schools (FILE)
Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
FILE - Minnesota Department of Corrections officials say the attack happened at the prison in...
Stillwater prison on lockdown after attack on two officers

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert...
Former college cheerleader found guilty in killings of 3 Florida women
A new proposal in the Arizona Legislature would ditch Algebra II as a requirement for high...
Algebra II requirement could end in Arizona high schools if bill passes
candle
Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates