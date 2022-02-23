Transportation officials warn about dangerous driving conditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With the latest snowfall, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds drivers to be prepared every time it snows.

MnDOT says you need to drive carefully even when roads seem clear.

Officials advise giving extra room for braking. Headlights should remain on, even during daylight hours, to help with visibility.

MnDOT also says to keep your distance from other vehicles, especially snowplows.

”Visibility is down, and once you meet one of our trucks it makes it even worse. If we get in spots where we can hardly see, you know, our trucks will slow down, therefore, it’s harder for you to judge the distance from where we’re at. So if you see a bunch of snow clouds just slow down, keep your distance,” explained Bryan Lillie of MnDOT.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 266 crashes between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday. Twenty-seven of those crashes caused injury, with one being serious, but not fatal. An additional 115 vehicles were also reported to have spun out or gone off the road.

