Understanding the history behind Russia-Ukraine tensions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As Russia appears to be on the verge of an invasion of Ukraine, it is crucial to understand and be aware of the history behind one of the most important international conflicts the United States has seen in recent years.

“Russia is trying to justify looking back into their history, but I think it started with the premise that when Ukraine declared independence in 1991, before the Soviet Union broke apart, that very concept of an independent Ukraine between Western Europe and Russia has been challenged by many people within Russia,” explained Tomasz Inglot, a professor and director of the International Relations Program at Minnesota State University, Mankato. “It’s never been fully accepted as a fact. Ukrainians themselves have moved in that direction, have been evolving to build their own identity, and their national pride, their own national tradition and cultures.”

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. The Russian military said that it was pulling some troops back to their permanent bases after drills in regions near Ukraine, but the U.S. and its allies challenged that and charged that Moscow was actually beefing up troops near Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

The idea of national identity has become one of the biggest turning points of the conflict.

“Because it is the idea of what Russia should be and who are the Ukrainians that is in question. When you have Russian-speaking people who think they are Ukrainians, and Putin is not willing to tolerate the idea that anyone who speaks Russian and has some connections with Russian culture would live in a different country and express different ideas that he thinks would be expressed in Russia,” Inglot described.

Many Russians view the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as the birthplace of their nation.

“It clashed with some of the perspectives that the Russians have been pushing. They have never tolerated the situation in which Russia becomes like any other nation, coexisting with other nations, but they are pushing this imperial narrative,” Inglot stated.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced the first tranche of sanctions on Russia in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing two regions of Ukraine as independent.

Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine. (Source: POOL, CNN)

“We are implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions,” President Biden said during a press conference Tuesday.

The European Union is also moving forward with economic sanctions.

Lawmakers also warn that the effect of Russia’s actions will be felt here in the US, with higher prices at the gas pump and potentially at grocery stores.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.