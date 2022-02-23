What redistricting means for southern Minnesota politics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The region sees a few big changes following the release of redistricting maps earlier this month.

Southern Minnesota will be split between three congressional districts: the 1st, 2nd and 7th.

Brown County is now going to be divided between the 1st and 7th Congressional Districts, with it previously being entirely within the first district.

Residents in the county were previously represented only by Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.).

Now, part of the county will be represented by Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.).

The Mankato-North Mankato area stays in the 1st Congressional District.

Le Sueur County moves from the 1st to the 2nd. Instead of being represented by Hagedorn, the county will now be represented by Democrat Rep. Angie Craig.

Craig and Fischbach are running for re-election.

On the state legislative side, Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) announced that he will be running for re-election in the newly formed Senate District 22. Draheim is currently in his second term and represents Senate District 20.

This comes after Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Fairmont) announced she will retire at the end of the year.

