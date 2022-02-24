Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

4-year-old boy dies after dog attack in Texas

Police are continuing to investigate what exactly led up to the deadly attack. (KTRK, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) - A 4-year-old boy from Texas died after he was mauled by several dogs that neighbors say belong to his family members.

Police responded to a call for a dog fight around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in Baytown, Texas. Upon arrival, officers found a 4-year-old boy had been attacked by dogs. Neighbors say the four dogs involved are pit bulls.

Witness Yahir Martinez had just arrived at his boss’ house next door when he heard screams.

“The kid was in the dog’s mouth… Those dogs are meant to bite and lock their jaw. That’s what pit bulls do… Once that happens, it’s difficult for you to get them to open their jaw,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the deadly fight and the screams of a woman said by neighbors to be the child’s aunt.

“She says they’re taking it really hard. I mean, I would, too, because you would think that you know your own pets, and then, you come home to your little nephew being mauled by your own pet,” neighbor Yadi Rodriguez said.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. A family member was also injured trying to stop the attack.

“That’s not something that should happen. It was just crazy. It was mind blowing to see that. I did not expect that this morning,” Martinez said.

The dogs were taken away by animal control. Neighbors say they have seen the dogs before but have not had any problems with them.

“The dog pound people grabbed them like nothing, but one of them was aggressive toward them and wouldn’t let them pick him up to put him in the pound or nothing. I’m assuming because he didn’t know them or he was already in that state. I don’t know,” Rodriguez said.

Police are continuing to investigate what exactly led up to the deadly attack.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minneapolis man, Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, was charged after authorities found nearly...
Nearly 170g of fentanyl seized during DWI stop in Owatonna
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days
Evelyn Adams
3 years later: Unsolved case of Evelyn Adams
FILE — A sign is pictured at New Prague High School in New Prague, Minn., in this undated file...
St. Louis Park won’t play New Prague due to alleged taunts
Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new...
Mayo Clinic Health System announces Mankato hospital expansion

Latest News

Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Ukrainian leader pleads for help fending off Russian attack
Police are continuing to investigate what exactly led up to the deadly attack.
4-year-old fatally attacked by relatives' four pit bulls, neighbors say
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in...
World expresses raw outrage, ponders Russia sanctions
Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir...
Explosions in Ukraine as Russia launches attack