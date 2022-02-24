Your Photos
Bills banning ‘Forever Chemicals’ being considered in State House

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota House committee considers three bills that would ban a family of chemicals known as P-FAS from cosmetics, cookware and ski wax.

The family of chemicals are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a broad term for manmade chemicals that were designed to make products resistant to heat, oil, stains, grease and water.

Opponents of the bill contend that the language in the bills describing the chemicals is too broad and would apply to hundreds with different properties.

All three bills passed in committee and head for their next committee stop.

