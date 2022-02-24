Digging into early education

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction is underway on the latest educational exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Dig It.

“It is about children getting opportunities to try out the trades and construction careers,” vice president of museum operations at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota Deb Johnson said.

In the exhibit, children will have the chance to operate a crane, fly a drone and learn about how to mix concrete. It is all a part of the children’s museum’s mission of sparking children’s curiosity through play.

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Bethany Lutheran College and Cultivate Mankato know the importance of the early developmental years in a child’s life.

“By the time a child turns three years old 85% of their brain is developed. By the time they are going to kindergarten it is 90%,” early childhood education coordinator of Cultivate Mankato, Laura Walser said.

The early developmental years cause educators to focus more on the age group and how to fit their needs rather than the more traditional approaches to education.

“Children approach the world with that creative sense, they are always looking for ways to play and imagine that makes sense to them,” professor of education and special education at Bethany Lutheran College Carrie Pfeifer said.

The achievement gap is something that has been addressed by both governor Tim Walz and the first lady in their visit to a Minneapolis early education classroom.

Walser of Cultivate Mankato stressed the significance of recognizing the areas needed for growth early on and working in those areas with the children.

“I think that comes into play where it is more of the early intervention pieces and really taking advantage of them I am often times amazed at what early intervention supports are out there,” Walser said.

Looking to the future, Cultivate Mankato is aiming to help the early age groups with things like social and emotional development, as well as focusing on the early foundational skills in life.

“For a child to learn they need to feel safe and loved and a lot of times I think that so much of this has to do with not only children but that is human,” Walser said.

