Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Le Sueur County

FILE - Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Le Sueur County. Minnesota Department of...
FILE - Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Le Sueur County. Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials say a tree in Memorial Park in New Prague was identified as a possible infestation site.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer is discovered in Le Sueur County.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials say a tree in Memorial Park in New Prague was identified as a possible infestation site.

Staff found live Emerald Ash Borer larvae in the tree which was removed two weeks ago.

The invasive bug has been found in 31 Minnesota counties, including Nicollet, Redwood and Brown in our area.

MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine on moving firewood and ash material out of Le Sueur County in response to the discovery.

