Golden Apple awarded to Fairmont kindergarten teacher

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Jennifer Diegnau, a kindergarten teacher at Fairmont Area Schools, was surprised with the Golden Apple on Wednesday.

She says every day is full of surprises in her kindergarten classroom.

“I like to say that I like the novelty of teaching, especially kindergarten. I like to try new things all the time and keep it fresh,” Diegnau said. “I think even some of my teammates would say ‘Really Jenn? Can’t we just do it like we did last year?’”

After 23 years on the job, Diegnau says the students are what keeps her coming back.

“I couldn’t be a good teacher if I didn’t have these students. They love you every single day.”

While she says she is humbled to receive the Golden Apple award, she wishes she could share it with others in her building.

“This is just my job and I come in and do it the best I can every day, but there are so many people in this building that are deserving of it. It makes it so much easier and better to work with a team that all has the same end goal in mind.”

