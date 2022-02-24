Your Photos
Greater Mankato Rotary Club presents Service Above Self awards

This year’s recipients include Lori Benike, Dr. Katie Smentek, and the Betsy-Tacy Society(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The award is given to two individuals and one organization that put service to the cities of Mankato and North Mankato above themselves.

They are non-rotary members who give back to the community in any way they can.

This year’s recipients include Lori Benike, Dr. Katie Smentek, and the Betsy-Tacy Society.

“I think it’s very important, because not that people do things in the community for recognition, but still we want to honor folks that are doing good in the community. Hopefully inspire more people to give and serve people in the community,” Greater Mankato Rotary Club President, Steve Jameson said.

If you’re interested in nominating someone for the Service Above Self award for next year, then contact the Greater Mankato Rotary Club.

