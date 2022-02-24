Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools preparing for proposed a bond referendum

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The proposal, if approved, would spend $39.9 million on constructing a 90,000-square-foot K-5 elementary wing.

Last Tuesday, school officials entered a preliminary discussion on the ballot questions.

Those questions could be set on March 7 during a school board meeting.

The current Park Elementary building was constructed in the 1930s and is showing its age.

“In essence, we are trying to get to 21st-century building that is more flexible as far as more learning spaces and more areas that are viable that encourages a better learning environment type of thing. With that the need is very high to replace the elementary building,” Superintendent, Jim Wagner said.

The referendum would be on the ballot for the August election.

