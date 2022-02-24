Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools preparing for proposed a bond referendum

The referendum would be on the ballot for the August election
The referendum would be on the ballot for the August election
The referendum would be on the ballot for the August election(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The proposal, if approved, would spend $39.9 million on constructing a 90,000-square-foot K-5 elementary wing.

Last Tuesday, school officials entered a preliminary discussion on the ballot questions.

Those questions could be set on March 7 during a school board meeting.

The current Park Elementary building was constructed in the 1930s and is showing its age.

“In essence, we are trying to get to 21st-century building that is more flexible as far as more learning spaces and more areas that are viable that encourages a better learning environment type of thing. With that the need is very high to replace the elementary building,” Superintendent, Jim Wagner said.

The referendum would be on the ballot for the August election.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minneapolis man, Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, was charged after authorities found nearly...
Nearly 170g of fentanyl seized during DWI stop in Owatonna
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days
Evelyn Adams
3 years later: Unsolved case of Evelyn Adams
FILE — A sign is pictured at New Prague High School in New Prague, Minn., in this undated file...
St. Louis Park won’t play New Prague due to alleged taunts
FILE — Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Madison Mathiowetz (3) dribbles the ball at in this undated...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings

Latest News

Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
AP-NORC poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia-Ukraine strife
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Understanding the history behind Russia-Ukraine tensions
Understanding the history behind Russia-Ukraine tensions
Gov. Tim Walz issues writ of special election to replace Hagedorn
Gov. Tim Walz issues writ of special election to replace Hagedorn