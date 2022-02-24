Minneapolis, St. Paul mayors lift mask mandate

Your Photos
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors announced Thursday morning that they are lifting the mask requirements in both cities effective immediately.

Both mayors signed orders to end the mask mandates that had been put into effect in January.

The former Minneapolis mandate required masks in areas of public accommodation including any indoor locations such as bars, restaurants, museums, theaters, schools, recreational facilities, retail locations, and service offices.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released the following statement:

“Today, the Twin Cities has good reason to be hopeful for the future, and I know that our residents will continue stepping up for one another as we navigate this next phase together. While Minneapolis is experiencing a sustained downward trend in case and hospitalization rates, our public health team will continue closely monitoring relevant data - and that data will continue guiding policy decisions going forward.”

Jacob Frey

The former St. Paul mandate required masks in businesses licensed by the City of St. Paul. The announcement of the lifted requirement from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

In both Minneapolis and St. Paul, masks are still required in city buildings and for city employees and visitors to those locations.

Individual businesses can still require masks if desired.

