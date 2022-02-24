SCC program gives 9th graders ability to explore career options

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ninth grade Students from Cleveland and United South Central High School as well as Kato Public Charter School will be going to South Central College’s North Mankato Campus tomorrow to take part in an in person Career Navigator session.

The program enables students to explore the career options available to them from professionals in various fields, as well as learn about the academic preparation and technical skills needed to succeed.

This year, the Career Navigator Program is offering thousands of students the ability to learn about careers through in-person interactive sessions at SCC’s campuses, as well as access to an online component at their school or at home.

SCC’s North Mankato campus has already hosted sessions with 414 students from Mankato Central, Mankato West and St. Clair High Schools.

