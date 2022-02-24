State PUC holding public forum to address rising natural gas costs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is addressing rising costs of natural gas in the aftermath of an arctic storm last year.

The price of natural gas jumped significantly between Feb. 12-17, last year, during Winter Storm Uri.

Immediately following the storm, the PUC ordered an investigation into whether the utilities’ decisions regarding the increased natural gas prices were reasonable.

The investigation focuses on four large natural gas utilities regulated by the Commission: CenterPoint Energy, Xcel Energy, Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation and Great Plains Natural Gas Company.

The public is encouraged to attend virtual public hearings March 3rd and provide input on the utilities’ proposals to recover costs associated with the weather event.

Those unable to attend can still submit written comments.

