Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

State PUC holding public forum to address rising natural gas costs

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is addressing rising costs of natural gas in the aftermath of an arctic storm last year.

The price of natural gas jumped significantly between Feb. 12-17, last year, during Winter Storm Uri.

Immediately following the storm, the PUC ordered an investigation into whether the utilities’ decisions regarding the increased natural gas prices were reasonable.

The investigation focuses on four large natural gas utilities regulated by the Commission: CenterPoint Energy, Xcel Energy, Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation and Great Plains Natural Gas Company.

The public is encouraged to attend virtual public hearings March 3rd and provide input on the utilities’ proposals to recover costs associated with the weather event.

Those unable to attend can still submit written comments.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minneapolis man, Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, was charged after authorities found nearly...
Nearly 170g of fentanyl seized during DWI stop in Owatonna
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days
Evelyn Adams
3 years later: Unsolved case of Evelyn Adams
FILE — A sign is pictured at New Prague High School in New Prague, Minn., in this undated file...
St. Louis Park won’t play New Prague due to alleged taunts
Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new...
Mayo Clinic Health System announces Mankato hospital expansion

Latest News

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is addressing rising costs of natural gas in the...
State PUC holding public forum to address rising natural gas costs
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
9th grade Students from Cleveland and United South Central High School as well as Kato Public...
SCC program gives 9th graders ability to explore career options
West wins big 10-0.
West wins big over Redwood Valley to open Section 3A play