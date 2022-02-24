Snowmobiler taken to hospital after falling through the ice on Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – A man was taken to the hospital for possible hypothermia after his snowmobile fell through the ice in Clear Lake, Iowa.

It happened at 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday on Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Snowmobile Accident (KTTC)

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a missing snowmobiler who was not familiar with the lake.

During their search, they later found David Mapes, 38, of Urbandale, Iowa, and said he rescued himself and got to the shore.

Arrangements are being made to remove the snowmobile from the water, as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) investigates.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.