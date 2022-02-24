Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking.

The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday.

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.

They found that women who performed routine activities like housework, cooking and gardening saw a reduced risk of heart disease.

They say self-care activities like showering can also be significantly beneficial for seniors’ cardiovascular health

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new...
Mayo Clinic Health System announces Mankato hospital expansion
School board meeting room for Mankato Area Public Schools (FILE)
Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022
A Minneapolis man, Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, was charged after authorities found nearly...
Nearly 170g of fentanyl seized during DWI stop in Owatonna
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
FILE - U.S. team captain Jim Furyk, right, stands alongside vice-captain Zach Johnson on the...
AP sources: Zach Johnson selected US Ryder Cup captain
Golden Apple: Fairmont's Jennifer Diegnau
Golden Apple awarded to Fairmont kindergarten teacher
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial