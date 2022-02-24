Your Photos
Suspect arrested in May shooting death of Minneapolis girl

A suspect has been arrested in the May 2021 death of a 9-year-old Minneapolis girl, Trinity...
A suspect has been arrested in the May 2021 death of a 9-year-old Minneapolis girl, Trinity Ottoson-Smith, who was shot while jumping on an outdoor trampoline.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A suspect has been arrested in the May 2021 death of a 9-year-old Minneapolis girl who was shot while jumping on an outdoor trampoline.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that a 19-year-old Minneapolis man is facing a second degree murder charge for killing Trinity Ottoson-Smith.

Investigators believe the victim was an unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting.

Ottoson-Smith was playing in the backyard of a friend’s home on May 15 when she was shot.

She died from her injuries 12 days later.

The girl was one of three children shot in Minneapolis last summer within a span of several weeks.

The suspect has not been formally charged.

