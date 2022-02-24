Warmer temperatures could be perfect conditions for Mount Kato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mount Kato’s schedule of operations usually goes until the middle or end of March.

Which makes next week’s temperatures the perfect mix of cold and warm.

Mount Kato officials say when the temps heat up, the slopes get busy with skiers and snowboarders.

If it gets too warm then Mount Kato is prepared.

“We get calls all the time about people saying hey, do you have any snow left. Once they see a forecast for when it gets warmer and we actually prepared back in December and January. We’ve got about four to five feet of snow out here and it’s packed so it takes a while to melt,” Mount Kato general manager, John Nelson said.

Mount Kato is holding their annual Spring Fling next month to cap off another great season.

