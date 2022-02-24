Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minneapolis man, Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, was charged after authorities found nearly...
Nearly 170g of fentanyl seized during DWI stop in Owatonna
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days
Evelyn Adams
3 years later: Unsolved case of Evelyn Adams
FILE — A sign is pictured at New Prague High School in New Prague, Minn., in this undated file...
St. Louis Park won’t play New Prague due to alleged taunts
FILE — Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Madison Mathiowetz (3) dribbles the ball at in this undated...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings

Latest News

The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday,...
Wall Street reels, recovers after invasion of Ukraine
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
FILE - A former Bush administration official, Richard Painter, announced his candidacy in the...
Richard Painter announces MN-01 candidacy
Boots' face and paws were badly burned in the Marshall Fire.
Cat badly burned in wildfire reunited with family after missing for a year
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Afternoon Weather Update