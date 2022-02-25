Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa Legislature sends governor $2 billion flat tax measure

FILE — The Iowa Legislature sent a bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds Thursday that creates a 3.9% flat...
FILE — The Iowa Legislature sent a bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds Thursday that creates a 3.9% flat tax in four years, eliminates taxes on retirement income and lowers taxes for corporations at an estimated cost of about $2 billion to a state with an annual $8 billion budget.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature sent a bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds Thursday that creates a 3.9% flat tax in four years, eliminates taxes on retirement income and lowers taxes for corporations at an estimated cost of about $2 billion to a state with an annual $8 billion budget.

Republicans in the House and Senate negotiated a compromise agreement and passed it through the Senate and House in a few hours sending it to Gov. Kim Reynolds who had proposed a 4% flat tax. Iowa will join about 10 other states with a flat tax when she signs it.

Democrats argued the steep revenue cuts will help rich people far more than average income earners and bring future economic problems for the state, risking inadequate funding for schools, prisons and mental health programs.

“Everyday Iowans know that this plan is not fair. It is not fair to give multi-millionaires and billionaires a tax cut that is bigger than most Iowans earn in a year,” said Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls.

Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver said when fully implemented it will move Iowa’s individual income tax rate to the fourth lowest in the country from eighth highest. He has said the goal is to eventually eliminate the state income tax.

Two Senate Democrats supported the bill. The final vote was 32-16.

The House passed its version of the tax cuts bill earlier this month but agreed to the Senate changes by a vote of 61-34 with two Democrats voting for it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Loyola senior Kolton Kunz (5) was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on Feb. 15.
Mankato Loyola student battles rare form of cancer
Authorities investigating cause of Madison Lake house fire
Authorities investigating cause of Madison Lake house fire
Vote for the Sports Extra Play of the Night from Week 3
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
State Rep. Jeremy Munson has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for...
State Rep. Jeremy Munson files paperwork to run for US Congress
FILE — A high school girls’ basketball team in a city near Minneapolis will forfeit its final...
Prior Lake team ends season after player finds racist note

Latest News

Several Democrats in the Minnesota House on Friday proposed a gasoline tax holiday during the...
Minnesota House Democrats propose summertime gas tax holiday
State and local leaders toured the Mankato Water Treatment Facility Friday, Feb. 25, 2021, in...
The Docket: City of Mankato, state lawmakers push for water infrastructure funding
The Docket: City of Mankato, state lawmakers push for water infrastructure funding
State Rep. Jeremy Munson has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for...
State Rep. Jeremy Munson files paperwork to run for US Congress
Absentee voting begins today for residents in parts of North Mankato to elect a new county...
Absentee voting begins for Nicollet Co. Board seat