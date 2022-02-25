New Caribou Coffee opens doors to customers in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Thursday marked the grand opening of a new Caribou Coffee location in North Mankato.

The original plan was to open the Coffeehouse on Tuesday, but it had to be pushed back due to construction.

The doors opened to customers early Thursday morning. The location offers both indoor and outdoor dining spaces, as well as a drive-thru.

To celebrate, Caribou is giving customers $1 off their drinks all day Friday.

The new location opens at 5:30 a.m. and is located at 1661 Commerce Drive in North Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.