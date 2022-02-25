Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Parents sue after stranger admits to sneaking into NICU to feed and change their baby

A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not...
A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not his.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A mother and father in Iowa are suing a hospital after a stranger admitted to sneaking into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), bottle feeding their newborn and changing the child’s diaper in December.

Mother Gabrielle Lage and father Chase Adams are suing Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines for the security lapse. The parents are also suing 36-year-old Adam Wedig, the man who admits he slipped into the NICU.

Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.
Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)

According to an affidavit, Wedig said he followed a nurse through a secure door into the NICU, fed the couple’s baby a bottle and changed the child’s diaper. While he admits doing it, he hasn’t said why.

The baby was not harmed. Wedig has been charged with trespassing.

The parents say they filed the lawsuit to make sure something like this does not happen again.

“If a stranger can gain access to the NICU, it says loads about the lapse of security Mercy has. Hopefully this will change things and change them permanently for the better,” the parents’ lawyer Thomas Slater said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Loyola senior Kolton Kunz (5) was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on Feb. 15.
Mankato Loyola student battles rare form of cancer
Authorities investigating cause of Madison Lake house fire
Authorities investigating cause of Madison Lake house fire
Vote for the Sports Extra Play of the Night from Week 3
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
State Rep. Jeremy Munson has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for...
State Rep. Jeremy Munson files paperwork to run for US Congress
FILE — A high school girls’ basketball team in a city near Minneapolis will forfeit its final...
Prior Lake team ends season after player finds racist note

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russian troops zero in on Kyiv as 150,000 Ukrainians flee
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge
A Jane Doe and her parents have filed a new lawsuit against a Tennessee school district asking...
Family files lawsuit against Tennessee school district asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting