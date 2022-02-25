Proctor-Hermantown Mirage girl’s hockey team downs Orono, advances to state championship

ST. PAUL, MN -- The Proctor-Hermantown girl’s hockey team defeated Orono Friday afternoon to advance to the Minnesota high school state championship game.

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal just over a minute and a half into the hockey game, via Mae Grandy. She beat goaltender Abby Pajari with a shot from the point, hitting the top corner of the net on her pad-side.

From there, it was a grind both ways through the end of the second period. Orono killed off 1:47 worth of 5-on-3 time to carry their 1-0 lead into the the third.

“We were a bit down in the second period in the intermission, but that’s the time we were kind of able to reset and play Mirage hockey in that third period, and that’s when we came out firing right away,” said head coach Emma Stauber.

Proctor/Hermantown came out with a big response to open the final frame, on a goal in the crease by sophomore standout Hannah Graves.

“It was almost 100 percent of a boost for everyone, like everyone on the bench was so happy, and everyone that was on the ice during the goal, it was just incredible,” said senior captain Rylee Gilbertson, who assisted on the goal.

They would keep the momentum rolling throughout the period with two additional goals from Reese Heitzman, and another from Jane Eckstrom.

Abby Pajari held strong, stopping all 17 Orono shots she faced in the third period to seal the 4-1 win.

Postgame thoughts from Emma Stauber, echoing lots of pride for the Proctor-Hermantown senior leadership:

“They have done an exceptional job just getting this group to come together, and especially in that 17 minutes you could see the leadership that we had an that experience come through, but it took all season to really try to mold us to what we are right now,” said Stauber.

FINAL: #3 Proctor-Hermantown rallies for 4 third period goals to take down #2 Orono, 4-1.



They advance to the Class A state championship tomorrow afternoon , and will play the winner of Warroad/South St. Paul.



They advance to the Class A state championship tomorrow afternoon, and will play the winner of Warroad/South St. Paul. One win away from back-to-back titles.

They advance to the Class A state championship game, looking to become the 6th team in Class A to win back-to-back titles.

Proctor-Hermantown will take on Warroad, who beat South St. Paul 5-0 in their semifinal game. Puck drop is set for 4:00pm at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

