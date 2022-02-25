Quick Hits: Richter Award semifinalists clash in season finale series

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The top-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team closes out its regular-season schedule this weekend against Michigan Tech, while the Mavericks women’s hockey team prepares to face No. 4 Minnesota Duluth in the quarterfinals of the WCHA Tournament.

Let’s break down the action ahead in this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.

Mary Rominger: “Rob, we’ll start with the men’s season finale series with the Huskies.

“Both hockey programs come in with Richter Award semifinalists, with Dryden McKay representing Minnesota State and Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila. We’ve known what Dryden McKay is capable of, but what about Pietila? He can also play at a high level.”

Rob Clark: “Pietila is having a really good season for Michigan Tech right now. He already broke the single-season program record for shutouts with seven so far and is very deserving to be in the mix for the Richter Award.

“I’m just really looking forward to seeing two of the top goaltenders in the nation going at it this weekend at Michigan Tech. It should be a great series for the Mavericks and Michigan Tech, two CCHA teams that are ranked nationally right now.”

Join us Friday evening at 6 p.m., to watch the Mavericks take on Michigan Tech at the Buffalo Wild Wings location in Mankato! pic.twitter.com/MJryYHjWKV — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) February 23, 2022

MR: “We get a quality conference match up to close out the regular season and two great goaltenders, so when you look at earlier in the season when these two programs met, MSU’s only overtime game was won against the Huskies and they eventually swept that series, but talk about this Michigan Tech team when it comes to overtime games and special teams.

RC: “Michigan Tech has five losses so far in overtime this season, with one of those being to the Mavericks, as you mentioned, in the first game that these two teams played this year. But special teams-wise, the Huskies rank second in the nation in power play percentage (.286). That’s going to be one key to the game. I think it will be essential to get those power play goals, especially when you’re talking about goaltenders and the caliber of Dryden McKay and Blake Pietila in this match-up.”

MR: “Word has it that Nathan Smith will be ready to go to compete from the drop of the puck in the first game of the series.

“Let’s move on to what will be postseason action. The WCHA Women’s Hockey Tournament is live this weekend and the Mavericks have a date with No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, who MSU was able to upset earlier this year. The Mavericks are 1-3 against Minnesota Duluth this year.”

RC: “A lot has changed since that win against Minnesota Duluth early on in the year, but if you’re the Mavericks you have to have a lot of confidence coming into these playoffs just knowing that you were able to upset the Bulldogs once this season.

“We’ll see if they’re able to string together a couple of wins and advance in the WCHA Tournament, which is always tough, being the best conference in the nation for women’s hockey.”

MR: “Titles are on the line, but I know we’ll see a lot of meaningful hockey with a trio of seniors graduating for the Mavericks women’s hockey team and then a handful of Mavericks men’s hockey players in what will be their final season.”

The puck is scheduled to drop between No. 1 Minnesota State and No. 14 Michigan Tech at 6:07 p.m. Friday and 5:07 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be televised on FloHockey and broadcast on KTOE AM 1420.

The Mavericks are scheduled to take the ice against the fourth-seeded Bulldogs in the WCHA Tournament at 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as on Sunday, if necessary. All games will be televised on Big Ten Plus.

