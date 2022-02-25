Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Text option for travel and project alerts available for residents

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has a new way to communicate with local residents.

Travelers in 13 southcentral and southwest Minnesota counties will now be able to receive text alerts for state highway advisories, construction project updates, and public participation opportunities.

Until now email was the most popular way to stay informed of construction projects and studies.

To sign up for text alerts, go to the MnDOT website for southcentral Minnesota and look for “Email and text updates” under the “Connect with us” tab.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADS officials are over the moon about not only the addition of 30,000 square feet, but also 20...
Manufacturing growing in southern Minnesota
Mankato Loyola senior Kolton Kunz (5) was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on Feb. 15.
Mankato Loyola student battles rare form of cancer
FILE — A high school girls’ basketball team in a city near Minneapolis will forfeit its final...
Prior Lake team ends season after player finds racist note
Gustavus Adolphus college
Gustavus Adolphus College updates mask requirements
Authorities investigating cause of Madison Lake house fire
Authorities investigating cause of Madison Lake house fire

Latest News

MSU Opens NSIC Tourney Strong
MSU Opens NSIC Tourney Strong
tc22622
KEYC News Now Weather at 10 22622
MSU Wins 3-1 Over #5 UMD
MSU Wins 3-1 Over #5 UMD
East Advances to Section 3A Championship
East Advances to Section 3A Championship
MSU Wins NSIC T&F Titles
MSU Wins NSIC T&F Titles