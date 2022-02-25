Text option for travel and project alerts available for residents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has a new way to communicate with local residents.

Travelers in 13 southcentral and southwest Minnesota counties will now be able to receive text alerts for state highway advisories, construction project updates, and public participation opportunities.

Until now email was the most popular way to stay informed of construction projects and studies.

To sign up for text alerts, go to the MnDOT website for southcentral Minnesota and look for “Email and text updates” under the “Connect with us” tab.

