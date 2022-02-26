Manufacturing growing in southern Minnesota

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont is known for having five lakes in their town, but it’s also building a reputation for its booming manufacturing industry.

“So, manufacturing actually provides just shy of 20% of our total employment in the region, which makes it the largest industry in our region,” Fairmont Economic Development Director Linsey Preuss said.

Fairmont’s Industrial Park is an entire section of town devoted to manufacturing, companies that call it home include ADS, the leading global manufacturer of water management products.

Now, due to the high demand, they are expanding their operations.

“Be bringing in approximately two production lines with the future of a third. We purchased fifteen acres to increase our yard capacity,” ADS plant manager, Josh Stangler explained.

ADS officials are over the moon about not only the addition of 30,000 square feet, but also 20 jobs over the next few years.

“Continue to seek additional employment opportunities hiring new drivers, new production workers. So it’s an exciting time, big challenge, but we are excited for the challenge as well,” Stangler stated.

This project will start to hit the ground running sooner than you think.

“Breaking ground is roughly May, we hope to be fully enclosed by November and then finishing up and starting with the new production lines spring of 2023,” Stangler remarked.

The entire community of Fairmont and the City Council believes this project will only make the Chain of Lakes shine brighter.

“Recently approved a nine-year economic development tiff, which is a tax increment financing district. In order to show support for the project and that was done unanimously,” Preuss said.

