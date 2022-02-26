Your Photos
Minnesota House Democrats propose summertime gas tax holiday

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several Democrats in the Minnesota House on Friday proposed a gasoline tax holiday during the summertime to help lessen the burden of rising gas prices on motorists.

The proposal, authored by Democratic Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, would waive the 28.5-cent tax on gasoline from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Joined by Reps. Dave Lislegard, Jessica Hanson, Kaela Berg, and Dan Wolgamott in a video announcing the proposal, Stephenson said it is an effort to combat rising inflation.

Stephenson said the $200 million proposal would be paid for using the state’s $7.7 billion surplus.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, called the proposal an “election year gimmick,” and called for permanent tax relief. Senate Republicans unveiled an $8.5 billion tax cut proposal on Thursday that would lower the bottom-tier income tax rate from 5.35% to 2.8% and eliminate taxes on all Social Security benefits.

Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, of Crown, criticized the five Democrats for voting in favor of gas taxes during the past few legislative sessions.

“Now with inflation out of control, and gas and energy prices through the roof in the Walz/Biden economy, they’re pushing a desperate and temporary gas tax holiday,” Daudt said in a statement. “Minnesota voters won’t be fooled.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

